Parliament Live Updates: Congress Leaders Protest Over Karnataka Crisis

Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma protested in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament today. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told news agency ANI: "We are protesting against Karnataka and Goa issue."

Uproar by Opposition Congress over political crisis in Karnataka stalled major part of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha yesterday while the Congress, Trinamool Congress and several other Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha alleging that the central government was destabilising the ruling Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka.

The parliament is scheduled to consider the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 today and discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20 is also expected to take place. A discussion on the union Budget 2019 is scheduled to take place in the Rajya Sabha today.

