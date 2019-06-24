Parliament Live Updates: Amit Shah's First Bill Today On Jammu And Kashmir Quotas

Amit Shah's legislative agenda is expected to be closely followed. (FILE PHOTO)

Union Minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha today, the first legislative business of the BJP president in parliament after he was elected to the lower house in the national polls last month, followed by his cabinet appointment. The bill had earlier been enforced as an ordinance. On February 28, the Union cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind. The bill is aimed at replacing the ordinance to provide 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah's legislative agenda is expected to be closely followed and his decision to start out with a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir is significant.

Here are the live updates of the Parliament session: