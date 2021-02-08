"India Emerged As World's Pharmacy," Says PM In Parliament: Top 5 Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India had fought an unknown enemy in the form of the coronavirus to save its citizens and the credit for winning the fight did not go to any government or individual, but the entire country. PM Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind''s address in the Rajya Sabha. He also spoke of the farmers' protest against the centre's three agricultural laws.
Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's address in parliament:
- World had apprehensions about how India would handle pandemic; lakhs would die they had apprehended.
- Today, world appreciates India's efforts in saving humanity; credit goes to India and we should be proud of it.
- Criticism is fine but don't indulge in acts that can break confidence of the country; corona warriors should be respected.
- India emerged as pharmacy of world during pandemic, delivered medicines to 150 countries.
- Everyone is speaking on the (farmers') protests, but no one is talking about what they are protesting against.