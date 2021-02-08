Parliament Live Updates: PM Replies On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address In Rajya Sabha

Parliament Live Updates: PM is replying to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha today amid opposition's call to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws. Since the start of the Parliament Budget Session, the opposition has continuously attacked the Centre over farm laws.

On Friday, PM Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at the parliament complex.

The ruling BJP and the opposition led by the Congress on Friday clashed in parliament over the laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital. While the Congress demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Republic Day violence - when thousands of farmers on tractors had barged into the national capital and clashed with the police - the government defended the laws and said it has had several meetings with farmers' unions to resolve the deadlock.

Here are the live updates on Parliament proceedings:

Feb 08, 2021 10:31 (IST) Defence Minister in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question 'is there any probability that few estates of Defence will be privatised in time to come'

We are emphasising on indigenisation and have chosen 101 items that won't be imported from other nations but manufactured in India by Indians.

11 Rafale aircraft have arrived in India. By this March, India will have 17 Rafale aircraft. By April 2022, all Rafale aircraft (the entire batch) will come to India.



Feb 08, 2021 09:57 (IST) Update| At around 10:30 AM today in the Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Feb 08, 2021 09:57 (IST) Update| Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.



Feb 08, 2021 09:56 (IST) Update| BJP MP Nabam Rebia has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded for creation of a separate all India service cadre for Arunachal Pradesh.



Feb 08, 2021 09:56 (IST) Update| BJD MP Prashanta Nanda has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha and demanded to provide mobile connectivity in villages and left-wing extremism (LWE) areas in Odisha.

