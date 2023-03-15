Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.

The third day of the Budget session of Parliament resumed today after proceedings on the first two days were adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks. However, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid slogan shouting from opposition, treasury benches over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

Rahul Gandhi's comments in the UK about "Indian democracy coming undone" have become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress. The government has been demanding an apology from Mr Gandhi in the Parliament, which has been met by counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Budget Session:

Mar 15, 2023 11:34 (IST) No Question Of Apology: M Kharge On BJP Demand Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there is no question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK and that those demanding so must answer on Prime Minister Narendra Modi "humiliating" the people of the country with his comments abroad.

The BJP and several senior ministers have been demanding an apology from Gandhi over his "democracy under attack" remarks in the UK.

Mar 15, 2023 11:25 (IST) Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM After Opposition Uproar Over Rahul Gandhi

Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till 2 pm after opposition amid slogan shouting over demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology for his democracy remarks.

Mar 15, 2023 11:18 (IST) Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM

Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid slogan shouting from opposition, treasury benches over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

Mar 15, 2023 11:07 (IST) Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha Over Adani-Hindenburg Row

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)" to investigate the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research row.

Mar 15, 2023 09:59 (IST) PM Modi Holds Meeting With Ministers In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament on Tuesday. The minister included Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.