Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

The third day of the Budget session of Parliament resumed today after proceedings on the first two days were adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks. However, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid slogan shouting from opposition, treasury benches over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.
Rahul Gandhi's comments in the UK about "Indian democracy coming undone" have become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress. The government has been demanding an apology from Mr Gandhi in the Parliament, which has been met by counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Budget Session:
Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till 2 pm after opposition amid slogan shouting over demand for Rahul Gandhi's apology for his democracy remarks.
Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid slogan shouting from opposition, treasury benches over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)" to investigate the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research row.
Stepping up the BJP's offensive against Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Parliament cannot sit and watch as a member goes abroad and talks against the democracy of India.