Opposition Marches On Adani Row, Big Face-Off With Cops Near Parliament

Delhi Police have put up barricades to block the march

A march by leaders of 18 Opposition parties to demand a probe into the Adani row has been blocked by Delhi Police soon after it started from Parliament this afternoon.

The Opposition leaders are trying to march to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Delhi to press for an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Ahead of the march, Delhi Police put up barricades and deployed a huge contingent to stop the protesting leaders from proceeding to the ED office.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, it is learnt, will not be joining the march.

US short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The group has denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India.

The Supreme Court has set up a six-member committee of experts to examine issues arising out of the stock crash. The committee has been tasked with an overall assessment, suggesting measures to make investors more aware and to strengthen regulatory measures for stock markets.

The Adani Group has welcomed the Supreme Court order, with Chairman Gautam Adani saying "it will bring finality in a time bound manner" and "truth will prevail".

While a section of Opposition parties have welcomed the Supreme Court order, another, including the Congress, have insisted on a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).

The Opposition's demand for the JPC probe and the government's offensive on Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London have led to an impasse in Parliament. The first three days of the second leg of the Budget session have seen frequent disruptions and repeated adjournments.