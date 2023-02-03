Budget Session Live Updates: Houses To Resume At 11 am Day After Ruckus Over Adani Row

Budget Session: Both the Houses will resume at 11 am. (File)

The Budget Session of the Parliament stares at another day of disruption after both the Houses yesterday were adjourned within minutes of resumption due to ruckus over Opposition's demand to discuss the Adani row. The Opposition members, expressing concerns over the Hindenburg report and massive decline in share prices of Adani Group companies, have also called for a joint Parliamentary committee inquiry into the issue. The two Houses will resume at 11 am.

Here are the Live Updates on Budget Session:

Feb 03, 2023 09:55 (IST) Both Houses To Discuss Motion Of Thanks To President's Address

#TodayinParliament Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Private Members' Bills are also listed in both Houses. #BudgetSession2023pic.twitter.com/GDo2sGe9fY - PRS Legislative (@PRSLegislative) February 3, 2023

Feb 03, 2023 09:39 (IST) Finance Minister Begins Meeting With BJP MPs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun a meeting with BJP MPs. During the meeting, she will inform the BJP MPs about the highlights of the budget.

Feb 03, 2023 09:17 (IST) Congress Notices In Lok Sabha Over Adani Row, China Border Situation

The Congress has moved notices in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Adani row and the border situation with China. Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the border situation with China while his party colleague Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises.

Feb 03, 2023 09:14 (IST) Budget Session: Opposition MPs To Meet At 10 am To Discuss Joint Strategy

Opposition members will meet at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House to devise a joint strategy, the Congress said. "Floor leaders of Opposition parties will be meeting at 10am in chamber of LoP @kharge-ji in Parliament House to coordinate strategy. The demand remains the same. Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions FORCED by PM to invest in the Adani Group," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.