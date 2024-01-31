Parliament's Budget Session Live Updates: Session To Begin Today, President To Address Joint Sitting

Parliament Budget Session: The session will conclude on February 9

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin today with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting. The session, which is scheduled to conclude on February 9, will also witness Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the interim budget on February 1.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the main agenda of the brief session was the President's Address, the presentation of the interim budget, and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address with a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are the live updates on the Parliament's Budget Session:

Jan 31, 2024 09:51 (IST) Stocks Likely To Benefit From Government's Interim Budget Before Polls

Companies building roads, ports and airports are on traders' watchlist as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is set to present its last budget before the national elections.

Jan 31, 2024 09:16 (IST) Parliament's Budget Session Live: Suspension Of 14 MPs Revoked Day Before Start Of Budget Session

A day before the start of the Budget session, the chairs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Monday revoked the suspension of 14 opposition MPs.

The MPs -- 11 of the Rajya Sabha and three of the Lok Sabha -- were suspended during the last session and their cases were referred to the respective committees of privileges.

Jan 31, 2024 08:23 (IST) Parliament Budget Session Live: What's On Agenda

The session will conclude on February 9.

Jan 31, 2024 08:21 (IST) Budget Session Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Interim Budget

The Budget Session of Parliament will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the interim budget on February 1.