Budget Session Live Updates: The seventh day of the Parliament budget session began at 11 am. One key highlight will be the introduction of the new Income Tax Bill, which received approval from the Union Cabinet on Friday.

The Bill aims to simplify India's direct tax laws. It will not introduce any new tax burdens but seeks to streamline existing provisions, removing long clauses and complex sentences to make the legislation more accessible.

The Parliament is likely to witness a stormy session as the opposition has demanded a discussion on the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which killed 30 people and left 60 injured. The deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US and the arrest of Indian Fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy are also topics of discussion.

The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.

Live Updates From Day 7 Of Parliament Budget Session: