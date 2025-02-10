Budget Session Live Updates: The seventh day of the Parliament budget session began at 11 am. One key highlight will be the introduction of the new Income Tax Bill, which received approval from the Union Cabinet on Friday.
The Bill aims to simplify India's direct tax laws. It will not introduce any new tax burdens but seeks to streamline existing provisions, removing long clauses and complex sentences to make the legislation more accessible.
The Parliament is likely to witness a stormy session as the opposition has demanded a discussion on the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which killed 30 people and left 60 injured. The deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US and the arrest of Indian Fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy are also topics of discussion.
The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.
Live Updates From Day 7 Of Parliament Budget Session:
Parliament Budget Session Update: Lok Sabha Takes Up Question Hour
#BudgetSession2025 #LokSabha takes up #QuestionHour@ombirlakota @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 10, 2025
Watch Live https://t.co/10lnYdgKou pic.twitter.com/TMlzUsfrqL
Parliament Budget Session Update
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar extends birthday greeting to Member of Parliament Sanjay Seth in Rajya Sabha.
#BudgetSession2025#RajyaSabha Chairman extends birthday greeting to MP Sanjay Seth in Rajya Sabha@VPIndia @MpSanjayseth pic.twitter.com/9GxFtx6hQm— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 10, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Update
Congress Minister Manish Tewari gives a motion of adjournment of business in Lok Sabha to discuss the treatment of Indian citizens deported from the United States and the government's response on the matter.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives a Motion of Adjournment of Business in Lok Sabha to discuss the treatment of Indian citizens deported from the United States and the response of the Government of India on the matter. pic.twitter.com/VBx7uCOtXP— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Update: Adjournment Notice To Discuss Arrest Of Indian Fishermen By Sri Lankan Navy
Congress Member of Parliament Manickam Tagore gives adjournment of business notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of the arrest of Indian Fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.
Parliament Budget Session Update: AAP Minister Sanjay Singh Calls To Discuss Maha Kumbh Stampede
Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the issue of Maha Kumbh Stampede.
At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on the morning of Mauni Amavasya on January 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences to "devotees who have lost their loved ones", while assuring that the local administration is helping out the affected.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the issue of Mahakumbh Stampede. pic.twitter.com/36b9pTVeub— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Day 7 Agenda
A new income tax bill - a direct tax code meant to simplify compliance for individual taxpayers - is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The new law, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, would be "simple to understand" and also lead to lower tax litigation.
Talk of this code emerged when Ms Sitharaman presented the full 2024-25 budget in July; then she had said the goal was to make current income tax laws simpler to read and understand, and reduce the number of pages of the I-T Act of 1961 by a staggering 60 per cent.
The 1961 Act - which deals with imposition of direct taxes, i.e., personal and corporate tax, as well as those on securities transactions, gifts, and wealth - has 23 chapters and 298 sections.