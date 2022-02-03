Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Chairman Hopes For 'Disruption-Free Proceedings'

The budget session is underway in the Parliament and the House will resume discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address that was initiated by a BJP MP on Wednesday.
The House will start with obituary references to the passing away of ex-Rajya Sabha Member Jamana Devi Barupal.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "Yesterday, we had a disruption-free proceedings during debate on President's Address. I hope it will continue in future."
On Wednesday, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi had launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister on foreign policy, accusing him of "bringing China and Pakistan" together. In a speech slamming the BJP-government, Mr Gandhi said that the country has been surrounded by adversaries on all sides and is isolated in the region.
Four reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture; one report of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit; and one report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Financial constraints in Renewable Energy Sector will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on today.
Here are the LIVE Updates from Parliament Budget Session:
After my speech on Motion of Thanks to the President in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said: "Mr Paswan, you spoke very well. I think you are in the wrong party". He is trying to woo me. He should focus on himself and his party first: BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan pic.twitter.com/hBCNHjLpbd- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives 'Breach of Privilege' & 'Contempt of the House' notice in Lok Sabha against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "inciting" people by his speech in the parliament yesterday- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022
Correction: Out of 1098 judges in HC, we have 83 women judges. Personally, I have been asking the Collegium led by Chief Justices* of SC & HC that while recommending names for judges, preferences may be given to women, backward communities, SC, ST: Law Minister in a reply to RS- ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022