Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Chairman Hopes For 'Disruption-Free Proceedings'

The budget session is underway in the Parliament and the House will resume discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address that was initiated by a BJP MP on Wednesday.

The House will start with obituary references to the passing away of ex-Rajya Sabha Member Jamana Devi Barupal.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, "Yesterday, we had a disruption-free proceedings during debate on President's Address. I hope it will continue in future."

On Wednesday, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi had launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister on foreign policy, accusing him of "bringing China and Pakistan" together. In a speech slamming the BJP-government, Mr Gandhi said that the country has been surrounded by adversaries on all sides and is isolated in the region.

Four reports of department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture; one report of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit; and one report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Financial constraints in Renewable Energy Sector will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on today.

Feb 03, 2022 11:36 (IST) After my speech on Motion of Thanks to the President in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said: "Mr Paswan, you spoke very well. I think you are in the wrong party". He is trying to woo me. He should focus on himself and his party first: BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan pic.twitter.com/hBCNHjLpbd - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Feb 03, 2022 11:30 (IST) Rajya Sabha Chairman compliments MPs for "disruption-free" proceedings

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has complimented the MPs for a 'disruption-free' day in the House on Wednesday during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President and hoped that the spirit will continue to prevail throughout the session.

After nearly a year of 41 sittings spread over four sessions, the Rajya Sabha had a disruption-free business on Wednesday.

Delighted to watch "quality debate", Mr Naidu said, "After a long time, Rajya Sabha witnessed disruption-free proceedings yesterday. I was delighted to watch quality debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President."

Feb 03, 2022 11:15 (IST) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives 'Breach of Privilege' & 'Contempt of the House' notice in Lok Sabha against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "inciting" people by his speech in the parliament yesterday



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/mgCqK70mjK - ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022