Parliament Session Live Updates: Budget Session Of Parliament Convenes Under Coronavirus Restrictions

The Budget Session of parliament will begin on Friday with strict observance of restrictions for coronavirus. The Union budget will be presented on February 1. The session, which will continue till the first week of April, is set to be stormy, with the Opposition out to corner the government over the contentious farm laws amid the ongoing farmers' protest.
In a first, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the members of both Houses seated in three locations. But 17 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.
Here are the Live updates from Parliament Budget Session 2021:
Delhi: Security check being done at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the #Budget Session today. pic.twitter.com/wrQtjZtz4T- ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
#BudgetSession of the Parliament commences today and the Union Budget will be presented on 1st February. This time, a Union Budget Mobile App has been launched to ensure easy access to Budget documents.- Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 29, 2021
