Parliament Session Live Updates: Budget Session Of Parliament Convenes Under Coronavirus Restrictions

This will be the first session of parliament since the monsoon session was cut short.

The Budget Session of parliament will begin on Friday with strict observance of restrictions for coronavirus. The Union budget will be presented on February 1. The session, which will continue till the first week of April, is set to be stormy, with the Opposition out to corner the government over the contentious farm laws amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

In a first, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the members of both Houses seated in three locations. But 17 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the President's address in solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

Here are the Live updates from Parliament Budget Session 2021:

Security check being done at the Parliament, ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session today.

Jan 29, 2021 09:08 (IST) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will also boycott the President's address.

Jan 29, 2021 08:55 (IST) Budget session of Parliament to begin today with President Ram Nath Kovind's Address; Union Budget to be tabled on February 1.

Jan 29, 2021 08:35 (IST) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey 2020-21 Today



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the budget session of Parliament. The Economic Survey, which is presented on the opening day of the budget session, provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.