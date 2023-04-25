'A Personal Loss': PM, Political Leaders Mourn Parkash Singh Badal

The Prime Minister termed Parkash Singh Badal's death "a personal loss"

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal died at a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali today. He was 95. Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, mourned him.

The Prime Minister termed Badal's death "a personal loss". He also recalled his "numerous conversations" with the political stalwart.

"Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I'm deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti," wrote Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condoled Badal's death. "Received the sad news of the death of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. May Waheguru give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to bear the loss," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla termed his death as the "end of an era" for the Indian politics.

"Parkash Singh Badal fought for the interest of people and farmers. He had an important contribution in the development of society, state and country. His role was also important in strengthening democratic values. His death is the end of an era for Indian politics," he said.

BJP national president JP Nadda expressed sorrow over the death of the "towering personality". "The news of the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal is very sad. He was a towering personality of Indian politics whose contribution to the development of Punjab is immense and will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters," he said.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted: "Saddened by the passing away of stalwart of politics S Parkash Singh Badal ji. He was an institution in himself and inspired many generations of politicians. His contribution to Punjab and Punjabiyat will remain inspirational. May Waheguru rest the departed soul in peace."

The five-time Chief Minister was in the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors had been closely monitoring his health condition. He was also hospitalised in June last year following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health examination during which he underwent cardiac and pulmonary check-ups.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 in January last year and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.