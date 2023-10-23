Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai Dies At 49

Wagh Bakri Tea Group executive director Parag Desai today died at 49, the company announced on social media. He suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall last week, and died in hospital on Sunday.

"With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai," the company said in an Instagram post.

He had been admitted to the hospital last week and was being treated for a severe head injury after he fell near his residence. According to reports, the accident occurred when he was attacked by street dogs.

Offering his condolences, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil wrote on X, "Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain hemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India," Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said on Twitter.

He was one of the two executive directors on the board of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, who led their transformation into tea lounges and e-commerce.

He was spearhead the group's sales, marketing and export departments. He was also an expert tea taster and evaluator.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group was founded in 1892 by Narandas Desai. Today, it has a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.

The group has presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and recently forayed into Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.