Who Was Parag Desai? 5 Points On Wagh Bakri Executive Director

Mr Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, the managing director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Born in 1947, Rasesh Desai, the third-generation entrepreneur, has built Wagh Bakri into India's third largest packaged tea brand.

According to company website, Parag Desai had an MBA from Long Island University USA. He headed the sales, marketing and export departments for the group.

The Wagh Bakri website also describes Mr Desai as "an expert tea taster and evaluator".

Wagh Bakri was started by Narandas Desai in 1892. Today, it has a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.