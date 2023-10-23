Who Was Parag Desai? 5 Points On Wagh Bakri Executive Director

Parag Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, the managing director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group.
Parag Desai, the executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, died at the age of 49. Rajya Sabha member Saktisinh Gohil said he suffered a brain haemorrhage after a fall on October 22.
Here are five points on Parag Desai:
Mr Desai was the son of Rasesh Desai, the managing director of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Born in 1947, Rasesh Desai, the third-generation entrepreneur, has built Wagh Bakri into India's third largest packaged tea brand.
According to company website, Parag Desai had an MBA from Long Island University USA. He headed the sales, marketing and export departments for the group.
The Wagh Bakri website also describes Mr Desai as "an expert tea taster and evaluator".
Wagh Bakri was started by Narandas Desai in 1892. Today, it has a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore.
The group has presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, and recently forayed into Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.