Air Force Instructor Suffers Injuries During Parachute Jump In Agra, Dies

The Indian Air Force has suffered its second big loss in four days after a Para Jump Instructor died because of injuries sustained during a training exercise in Agra on Saturday. The pilot of a Jaguar fighter jet had died on Wednesday after the aircraft had crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar during a training sortie.

The Air Force said the Para Jump Instructor, who was from the Akash Ganga skydiving team, died due to injuries sustained during a 'demo drop', which is a technical term for a training exercise.

A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss, and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 5, 2025

NDTV has learnt that the Warrant Officer's parachute did deploy, but he sustained injuries and died in a hospital.

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, a resident of Rewari, had died after his twin-seater Jaguar aircraft had crashed in Jamnagar on Wednesday. The 28-year-old had ensured that his co-pilot ejected and that he steered the crashing jet away from densely populated areas.

Yadav had been promoted to Flight Lieutenant two years ago. He got engaged in March and was scheduled to get married in November.