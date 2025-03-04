Panic Among Passengers As Train Splits Into Two In UP After Coupling Breaks

The coupling of the Odisha-bound Nandan Kanan Express broke in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Monday, splitting the train into two parts and triggering panic among passengers. The coupling is a chain and hook mechanism to attach two coaches or wagons of a train.

No one was hurt in the incident, which took place near the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction. The train, which was already delayed by more than 3 hours, was headed to Puri from Delhi.

#WATCH | Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh: The coupling of the Nandan Kanan Express broke near the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction, splitting it into two parts. pic.twitter.com/QjqUHN7tfe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2025

The two coaches - S4 and S5 - were then brought to the DDU Junction, and the passengers were shifted to another coach.

"We thought that some big incident had happened. Luckily the speed of the train was slow so no one was hurt," a passenger said.

The issue was fixed after more than four hours.

Last year, a railway employee died after being crushed between a train's engine and a coach while uncoupling the train at Barauni Junction in Bihar. The incident on November 9 occurred due to "miscommunication" between railway staff, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.

