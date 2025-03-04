Advertisement
Panic Among Passengers As Train Splits Into Two In UP After Coupling Breaks

No one was hurt in the incident, which took place near the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Panic Among Passengers As Train Splits Into Two In UP After Coupling Breaks
The coupling is a chain and hook mechanism to attach two coaches or wagons of a train.
New Delhi:

The coupling of the Odisha-bound Nandan Kanan Express broke in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Monday, splitting the train into two parts and triggering panic among passengers. The coupling is a chain and hook mechanism to attach two coaches or wagons of a train.

No one was hurt in the incident, which took place near the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction. The train, which was already delayed by more than 3 hours, was headed to Puri from Delhi.

The two coaches - S4 and S5 - were then brought to the DDU Junction, and the passengers were shifted to another coach.

"We thought that some big incident had happened. Luckily the speed of the train was slow so no one was hurt," a passenger said.

The issue was fixed after more than four hours.

Last year, a railway employee died after being crushed between a train's engine and a coach while uncoupling the train at Barauni Junction in Bihar. The incident on November 9 occurred due to "miscommunication" between railway staff, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said.
 

