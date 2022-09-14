Panel Seeks Feedback On Draft Delimitation Of Delhi Civic Wards

The draft order had been put on the State Election Commission's website, Delhi, (Representational)

Suggestions and objections by people on the draft order for the proposed delimitation of municipal wards of Delhi can be sent to authorities by October 3 evening.

The draft order had been put on the website of the State Election Commission, Delhi, according to a statement issued by the commission on Monday.

The central government has fixed the total number of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at 250 from the existing figure of 272. This was stated in a Delhi Gazette notification issued on Saturday.

The total number of seats reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes in the MCD in proportion to their number is also determined to be 42, it said.

"It is for information of political parties, aspiring candidates for the general election to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and to the general public that the Delimitation Committee as constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has completed the work of draft delimitation of wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi," it said.

The public and all concerned have also been requested to log on the said website to see the draft of newly created boundaries of 250 wards.

Objections, suggestions, if any, to the draft delimitation order, published with the approval of Ministry of Home Affairs can be lodged or submitted from 10 am to 5 pm with the Delimitation Committee Reception Counter in the premises of the State Election Commission, Nigam Bhawan in New Delhi by October 3 till 5 pm.

The objections, suggestions can also be sent on the e-mail delimitation.mcd.2022@gmail.com, the statement said.

Objections, suggestions received after the prescribed date and time shall not be entertained in any form i.e., by post, e-mail, hand delivery etc, it said.

