Paliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Uproar Over Karnataka Crisis

Karnataka Crisis also rocked the parliament on Tuesday.

The proceedings in the upper house of the parliament were adjourned today till 2 pm as members of the Congress raised the issue of political crisis in Karnataka.

"You don't want to allow democracy to function here?" Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said as the discussion over the Karnataka issue led to uproar in the house. Congress members stormed into the well of the House, prompting the Rajya Sabha chairman to adjourn the proceedings.

The Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka has plunged into deep trouble after the resignation of 14 lawmakers. Efforts are on by senior leaders in both the parties to resolve the crisis. Karnataka BJP has demanded HD Kumaraswamy's resignation.

Here are the live updates of parliament: