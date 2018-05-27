Shiv Sena Writes To Election Body, Accuses BJP Of "Bribing" Voters

In the letter to the Election Commission, Sena MLA Amit Ghoda alleged that "distribution of cash to the voters to bribe them to vote for BJP candidate" was going on.

All India | | Updated: May 27, 2018 08:12 IST
Shiv Sena has accused the BJP of trying to "bribe" voters ahead of the by-elections (Representational)

Mumbai:  The Shiv Sena on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission or EC accusing the BJP of trying to "bribe" voters ahead of the May 28 by-election for Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.

Those distributing the cash were caught by Shiv Sena workers, and a flying squad of the Election Commission had conducted a panch-nama (spot inspection), he said.

It was "gross violation of election code of conduct" and therefore the BJP candidate (Rajendra Gavit) should be disqualified, the letter said.

The BJP spokesperson was not immediately available for comments. Both parties have run an acrimonious campaign for the by-poll, levelling accusations at each other.

