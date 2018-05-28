Palghar By-Election 2018: Date, Poll Results, FAQs

Why is the Palghar by-election taking place?
The Palghar Lok Sabha seat was held by BJP lawmaker Chintaman Wanaga. The election was necessitated after Mr Wanaga died earlier this year.
How many candidates are in the fray in the Palghar bypoll?
The Palghar constituency has seven candidates in the fray for the by-election.
How many polling booths for the Palghar by-election?
Palghar constituency will have 2,097 polling booths.
How many polling booths are listed as critical in the Palghar constituency?
14 booths are listed as critical booths across the constituency
Who is the BJP candidate for Palghar bypoll?
Former Congress lawmaker Rajendra Gavit is BJP's candidate for Palghar constituency
Who is Shiv Sena's candidate for the bypoll?
Shiv Sena fielded former sitting BJP lawmaker Chintaman Wanaga's son Shrinivas for the seat.
Who is the Congress candidate for the Palghar seat?
The Congress fielded Damu Shingda as its candidate. Congress and the NCP have aligned for the bypolls.
Who else are the contenders?
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a local party party dominant in the belt, fielded Baliram Jadhav for the bypolls. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) is also in the fray.
When is the polling date?
The polling will be held on May 28, Monday.
When is the counting?
The counting will be held on May 31.