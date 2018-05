Palghar By-Election 2018: Date, Poll Results, FAQs

Palghar By-Election 2018: The Palghar constituency has seven candidates in the fray for the by-election.

The by-election for the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra will be held today. The seat was previously held by sitting BJP lawmaker Chintaman Wanaga . The election was necessitated after Mr Wanaga died earlier this year. The main fight for the seat will be between the former allies - BJP and the Shiv Sena. The two parties launched several attacks against each other while campaigning for the seat. The Shiv Sena on Sunday, wrote to the Election Commission accusing the BJP of trying to "bribe" voters ahead of the by-election in the constituency. The Congress and the NCP have aligned for the bypolls.The Palghar Lok Sabha seat was held by BJP lawmaker Chintaman Wanaga. The election was necessitated after Mr Wanaga died earlier this year.The Palghar constituency has seven candidates in the fray for the by-election.Palghar constituency will have 2,097 polling booths.14 booths are listed as critical booths across the constituencyFormer Congress lawmaker Rajendra Gavit is BJP's candidate for Palghar constituencyShiv Sena fielded former sitting BJP lawmaker Chintaman Wanaga's son Shrinivas for the seat.The Congress fielded Damu Shingda as its candidate. Congress and the NCP have aligned for the bypolls.Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a local party party dominant in the belt, fielded Baliram Jadhav for the bypolls. Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) is also in the fray.The polling will be held on May 28, Monday.The counting will be held on May 31.