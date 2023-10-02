Khap Threatens Protest Outside Arvind Kejriwal's Home If Demands Not Met

Surendra Solanki, chief of Palam 360 Khap, alleged the AAP has not paid attention to their demands

Palam 360 Khap on Sunday threatened to stage a demonstration outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house and gherao offices of AAP MLAs if their demands were not met before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At the 'mahapanchayat' held by the khap at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the members raised several demands, including jobs for villagers, plots to make them self-reliant, and relief from taxes and fees, including house tax, conversion charge, and parking fee.

The 'mahapanchayat' was organised to discuss the rights of villagers, imposition of various taxes and rules and regulations, including house tax and building bye-laws, in the villages in and around Delhi.

During the 'mahapanchayat', Surendra Solanki, chief of Palam 360 Khap, announced that if their demands are not met before the Lok Sabha elections, the next panchayat will be staged outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and threatened to 'gherao' Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and their offices.

The khap also demanded freedom from building bye-laws, a revised and farmer-friendly land pooling policy and notification of Master Plan 2041.

Mr Solanki said that they have spoken to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over their demands and even with BJP leaders over issues pertaining to the Centre.

However, Mr Solanki alleged that the Delhi government has not paid attention to their demands.

