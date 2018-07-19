Pakistani Terrorist Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

A terrorist was killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Kupwara. (File photo)

A Pakistani terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed by the security forces in an encounter today in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the police said.

The terrorist was killed in the encounter at Batpora in Handwara in north Kashmir, a police official said.

His body was recovered from the encounter site along with a weapon and other incriminating material, he said.

More details about his identity are being ascertained, the official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

The operation turned into a gun-battle after the terrorists fired upon a search party, which retaliated.

The firing has stopped, but the search operation was still going, the official said.