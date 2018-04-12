Pregnant Pakistani Singer Refused To Stand While Performing, Shot Dead: Reports

A video clip of Samina, who was six months pregnant, surfaced two days after the murder in public glare.
Pakistani media reports say, a man, identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi, asked Samina to stand and sing but she reportedly refused. Others present at the event then coaxed her to stand up and just as she was on her feet, Mr Jatoi, who was drunk, apparently took out a revolver and fired at her forehead point blank, say police.
Police have arrested the accused and an investigation is on. Reports say the home minister of Sindh, Suhail Anwar Siyal, has asked for the report.
The video clip, which appeared on a Pakistani news portal, was shared on Twitter by Mr Kapil Dev, an Islamabad-based human rights activist.
(With inputs from ANI)