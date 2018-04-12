Pregnant Pakistani Singer Refused To Stand While Performing, Shot Dead: Reports 24-year-old Pakistani singer was shot dead at a crowded musical event in Sindh province on Tuesday

24-year-old Pakistani singer, Samina Samoon, shot dead at en event on Tuesday New Delhi: A Pakistani singer was shot dead at a crowded musical event in Sindh province. Samina Samoon, 24, was performing in Kanga village on Tuesday evening.



A video clip of Samina, who was six months pregnant, surfaced two days after the murder in public glare.



Pakistani media reports say, a man, identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi, asked Samina to stand and sing but she reportedly refused. Others present at the event then coaxed her to stand up and just as she was on her feet, Mr Jatoi, who was drunk, apparently took out a revolver and fired at her forehead point blank, say police.



Police have arrested the accused and an investigation is on. Reports say the home minister of Sindh, Suhail Anwar Siyal, has asked for the report.



The video clip, which appeared on a Pakistani news portal, was shared on Twitter by Mr Kapil Dev, an Islamabad-based human rights activist.



Samina's husband has demanded that the First Information Report should charge the accused of double murder for killing his wife and the baby.



(With inputs from ANI)



