Pakistani Intruder Arrested Near Border In Kashmir

Police said the reason for attempt to sneak in would be known only after questioning.(Representational)

A Pakistani intruder was arrested after being shot at and injured by Army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said Army troops guarding the LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector noticed suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run.

“On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities in the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to Army hospital Rajouri,” the officer said, adding "the injured was responding (positively) to the treatment." The SSP said the investigation of the matter and questioning of the infiltrator will be conducted later.

However, official sources close to PTI identified the arrested intruder as 32-year-old Tabariq Hussain, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they said, adding the reason for his attempt to sneak into this side would be known only after his questioning.

