Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu, 2 Security Forces Personnel Injured

Pakistan Rangers have apparently violated ceasefire along the Arnia sector of Jammu, reports say, in which two Border Security Force jawans have been injured. The BSF has retaliated.

This is the first major incident of ceasefire violation after February 2021 ceasefire understanding between India and the Pakistan army. The BSF is yet to issue official statement on the incident.

The injured men have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. The doctors said their condition is "stable".

The BSF is yet to issue a statement on the matter.