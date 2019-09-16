Pakistan Violates Ceasefire At LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Mendhar

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector of J&K (Representational image)

Pakistan resorted to yet another ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir with intensive shelling, an Army official said this morning, adding that there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

The ceasefire violation was reported from the Balakote block in Mendhar sector at around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

"The ceasefire violation was unprovoked and was initiated by Pakistan. Pakistan forces fired small arms and carried out intensive shelling with mortars. Indian Army retaliated to it befittingly," said an official.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Pakistan had resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far this year in which 21 Indians have been killed.

