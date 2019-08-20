Pakistan To Approach World Court Against India's Move On Kashmir: Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Indian government "fascist" and "racist" (File)

Pakistan will approach the International Court of Justice over India's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir, news agency Reuters reported.

"We have decided to take Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice," a Reuters report quoted Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who told this to a local channel.

"The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects," he added.

Pakistan last week approached the United Nations Security Council over India's Kashmir move. After a closed-door meeting, most of the members of the powerful group supported India's position that Kashmir was a bilateral matter.

The development comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan dubbed the Indian government "fascist" and "racist" in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a 30-minute telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump. Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders discussed the regional situation, during which the Prime Minister "stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace," the government said.

The White House today said President Trump dialed Imran Khan soon after talking with PM Modi.

"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations!" Mr Trump later tweeted.

In 2017, India had moved the world court against Pakistan over death sentence to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on allegations of "espionage". The ICJ last month ruled in India's favour, asking Pakistan to review the death sentence.

