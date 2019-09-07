Pak Says President Ram Nath Kovind's Plane Can't Enter Airspace: Report

Ram Nath Kovind will be on a visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia from Monday

Pakistan on said today that it had denied President Ram Nath Kovind permission to fly through its airspace, news agency AFP reported.

The decision comes at a time of high tension between the two nuclear-armed nations over Jammu and Kashmir.

"The decision has been taken in view of India's behaviour," Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.