Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict: Imran Khan Says 'Pak Shall Proceed As Per Law'

Pakistan will proceed per law on Kulbhushan Jadhav, Imran Khan tweeted today, a day after the International Court of Justice ruled that Pakistan must review the former officer's death sentence.

"Appreciate ICJ's decision not to acquit, release and return Kulbhushan Jadhav to India," Imran Khan said, claiming that the retired officer was "guilty of crimes" against the people of Pakistan.

The World Court had, on Wednesday, ordered Pakistan not to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav and had directed "effective review and reconsideration" of his conviction and death sentence by a military court.

Rejecting all objections raised by Pakistan, the court also ordered consular access to Jadhav "without further delay", agreeing with India's stand that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by denying that.

The court also said Pakistan had not informed Jadhav about his rights and had deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to him, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation.

"Truth and justice have prevailed. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted yesterday on the ruling.

We welcome today's verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice.



Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2019

Despite the order backing India, Pakistan claimed victory. Its Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: "Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan. He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan."

Jadhav, 49, a former Navy officer, was kidnapped by Pakistani agencies on March 3, 2016, from Iran, where he was pursuing business interests.

Pakistan claimed it had arrested Jadhav for spying and terrorism, charges that India rubbished.

Jadhav was sentenced to death on April 10, 2017, by a Pakistani military court in a closed trial that India said was farcical. India had also told the ICJ that it learned about the death sentence from a press release.

India moved the UN court in May 2017 and accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention. The court ordered a stay on Jadhav's execution till the final verdict was delivered.

In yesterday's ruling, the ICJ said Pakistan shall take all measures to provide for effective review and reconsideration, including, if necessary, by enacting appropriate legislation.

"The court notes that the obligation to provide effective review and reconsideration can be carried out in various ways. The choice of means is left to Pakistan," it added.

