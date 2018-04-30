Pakistan Navy Says It Helped 12 Indian Fishermen Stuck At Sea For 8 Days

The Pakistan Navy in a press release claimed that about eight days back its ship PNS Alamgir delivered assistance to the Indian fishermen travelling on the 'ST Mars' boat.
The fishermen were close to running out of food and water after their boat developed engine problems eight days back. Despite repeated appeals, no Indian boat had come to their rescue, the release said.
It said there were 12 Indian fishermen on the ST Mars and medical and other assistance was provided to them on humanitarian grounds.
