Pakistan Navy Says It Helped 12 Indian Fishermen Stuck At Sea For 8 Days

45 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Pakistani Navy delivered food, medical supplies to the fishermen. (Representational) Islamabad: The Pakistan Navy on Sunday said it had delivered "medical and humanitarian assistance" to 12 Indian fishermen on a boat which was lost at sea after developing engine trouble.



The Pakistan Navy in a press release claimed that about eight days back its ship PNS Alamgir delivered assistance to the Indian fishermen travelling on the 'ST Mars' boat.



The fishermen were close to running out of food and water after their boat developed engine problems eight days back. Despite repeated appeals, no Indian boat had come to their rescue, the release said.



It said there were 12 Indian fishermen on the ST Mars and medical and other assistance was provided to them on humanitarian grounds.



The Pakistan Navy said it also delivered food and medical supplies and helped the fishermen repair the boat.







