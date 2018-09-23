Pakistani Man Sings Indian National Anthem at Asia Cup, Video Is Viral

Adil Taj said he got goosebumps when he first heard the Indian national anthem in a movie.

A Pakistani cricket fan's video of him singing Indian national anthem during the Group stage match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup has gone viral.

Adil Taj has said that the move was a small gesture of peace from his side.

He added that he got goosebumps when he first heard the Indian national anthem in a Bollywood movie.

"The moment (the) Indian national anthem was played, I got a reminder of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan stating that if India would move one step ahead then we would move two steps further. It was a small gesture from my side towards peace, towards respect," Taj told ANI.

Taj said he is planning to stitch an India-Pakistan flag together and wear it during the Asia Cup Super Four clash between the two countries today.

"I am very excited ahead of the match. I am planning to stitch India-Pakistan flag together and wear it for tomorrow's match. That would be another positive message from my side," he added.

Taj also expressed the desire to have more bilateral series between India and Pakistan so they don't have to wait for major tournaments like Asia Cup and World Cup.

"Sports unites countries. We would again like to have regular series between the two countries. It will play a positive role towards peace, according to me," he said.