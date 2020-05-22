Pakistan Launching New Terror Outfits To Fool The World: J&K Police Chief

Dilbagh Singh said Pakistan continues to engage in terrorism (File)

Pakistan has launched new terror outfits staffed by terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed under "local names" to mislead the world that it has nothing to do with terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

The DGP also hit out at the neighbouring country and its agencies for creating social media platforms to flare up "street trouble" in the Kashmir valley.

Pakistan recently launched three new terror outfits under local names -- Tehreek Resistance Front (TRF), Tehreek Militi Islamia (TMI) and Ghazwa-e-Hind (GeH) -- to falsely justify that there is indigenous terrorism in Kashmir, the officer said.

"They (Pakistan) came up with a new terror outfit called the Resistance Front. It is actually a terror revival front, because they saw that terrorism is dying down and the terrorist ranks are falling down. They came up with the concept of a local name for the continuance of ongoing terrorism in the region," Mr Singh told PTI in an interview here.

He said the TRF was fully backed and staffed by JeM and LeT, which are Pakistani terror outfits.

"They have tried to replenish the numbers (of terrorists) by pushing more members and cadres of LeT and JeM to the Resistance Front," he said.

The Police chief said that "to fool the world", TRF claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks which were actually engineered by the cadres of LeT, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

"In the past we have seen many incidents carried out either by LeT, HM or JeM, the responsibility for which was taken by the TRF," he said.

The officer described this as an operation of camouflage to mislead the world that Pakistan has nothing to do with terrorism in Kashmir, while the fact is that everything is being managed, maneuvered and done on behalf of Pakistan, its army and intelligence agency.

"They are continuing with terrorist activities in J&K. This is a cause of concern," he added.

"In most terrorist encounters we have seen that even if the terrorists belonged to an organisation other than TRF, they were trying to claim that the one who was killed is from TRF. That is another strategy of Pakistan," he added.