Pakistan ISI Agent Arrested In Jammu and Kashmir For 'Plotting Terror Attacks'

The man was allegedly gathering information about security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir police today arrested a suspected Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent who was allegedly planning terror attacks in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Sehran Sheikh alias Abu Zubair, a resident of Kishtwar, was arrested during a raid in the district on charges of working as an agent for the Pakistan spy agency.

Sheikh was gathering information about the establishments of Jammu and Kashmir Police, armed forces and army deployment in Kishtwar. He had come in contact with a Pakistan-based militant group, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), the official said.

The aim of gathering information about the security establishments was to plan terrorist attacks, the official added.

According to the official, the accused has confessed to his involvement.

The police found that many videos, including some on the paramilitary forces' establishments, have been exchanged on Pakistan numbers.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.