Pakistan Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen, Seizes Two Boats

The fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police Station in Karachi. (Representational)

Pakistan has arrested 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters off the coast of Sindh province, a security official said today.

They were arrested over the weekend by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.

A security official said two boats were also confiscated.

"The fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police Station in Karachi to register a case against them for illegal entering into Pakistan," the official said.

Last month, the PMSA arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their three boats.