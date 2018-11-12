Pakistan Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen, Seizes Two Boats

Pakistan has arrested 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters off the coast of Sindh province, a security official said today.
They were arrested over the weekend by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during an operation.
A security official said two boats were also confiscated.
"The fishermen were handed over to the Docks Police Station in Karachi to register a case against them for illegal entering into Pakistan," the official said.
Last month, the PMSA arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their three boats.