Pakistan Appoints Moin-ul-Haque As High Commissioner to India

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Monday approved appointments of over two dozen ambassadors.

Pakistan on Monday appointed career diplomat Moin-ul-Haque as the High Commissioner to India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved appointments of over two dozen ambassadors in various countries including India, China and Japan.

Mr Haque, the current ambassador to France, has previously served as chief of protocol at the Foreign Office.

The post of High Commissioner to India fell vacant after Sohail Mehmood was appointed Pakistan's new foreign secretary.

The decision came after a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Khan, who formally approved the new appointments, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a video message.

Mr Qureshi said: "New Delhi, India, is very important...After consultation I have decided to appoint Moin-ul-Haque, the current ambassador in France, who will be sent to (New) Delhi, and I hope that he (Haq) will deliver."

He said Indian elections are coming to end and it is possible that after the elections a new process of engagement could start.

He expressed hope that Mr Haque would perform his new job with best of his abilities.

Confirming the major appointments, the foreign minister said Naghmana Hashmi, career diplomat, is being sent to China, which is a "very important" country for Pakistan.

She will replace Masood Khalid, the incumbent envoy to China, after completion of his tenure.

Additional Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad was appointed ambassador to Japan while Zaheer Janjua, currently serving as additional secretary to Europe, was sent to Pakistani mission in Brussels.

Additional Secretary Amina Baloch was appointed Ambassador in Malaysia, Javed Khattak in Portugal, Saqlain Sayeda in Kenya, Rukhsana Afzal in Singapore, Khalid Jamali in Czech Republic and Ataul Munim in Algeria.

Sarfaraz Ahmad was appointed as ambassador to Sudan, Imran Haider as ambassador in Tajikistan, Major General Abdul Aziz Tariq in Brunei and Major General Muhammad Khalid Rao in Bosnia Herzegovina.

Mr Qureshi said council generals appointed included Khalid Majeed in Jeddah, Ayesha Abbas Khan in New York.

Ambassador in Kuwait Ghulam Dastagir will replace Muazzam Ali Khan in Abu Dhabi, while Qazi Khalilullah, serving as ambassador in Russia, was being given an extension of six months.

Mr Qureshi said he hoped that the newly-appointed ambassadors and consul generals will play a pivotal in promoting the soft image of Pakistan and will adopt the best behaviour with Pakistani community living abroad.

