Pak Again Targets Border Outposts In Jammu's Akhnoor A Border Security Force officer said the limited firing targeted four border outposts in Akhnoor sector.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A BSF officer said there was calm after the firing. (Representational) Jammu: A day after two BSF personnel were killed in firing by Pakistan, the country's troops violated the ceasefire agreement again in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector in the early hours today. The BSF said intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops was reported from the area. Indian forces responded in equal measure.



A Border Security Force officer said the limited firing targeted four border outposts in Akhnoor sector. The officer added there was no report of firing after 0215 hours.



The BSF officer said there was calm after the firing, but the situation continues to be tense.



On Sunday, two BSF personnel were killed as Pakistani Rangers targeted Indian posts along the International Border in Jammu with mortars and firing. The unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Pakistan came nearly a week after DGMOs of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".



The heavy firing and mortar shelling from across the border in Pragwal area of Akhnoor and nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors also left 10 persons, including a policeman and a woman injured, and forced people to abandon their homes and rush for safer places.



"Pakistan side resorted to unprovoked firing by targeting forward duty points at International Border (IB) in Pragwal around 0115 hours, causing critical injuries to Assistant Sub-inspector SN Yadav (48) and constable VK Pandey," a senior BSF officer told news agency PTI.



Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that the DGMOs of India and Pakistan should hold dialogue again and stop the bloodshed.



With inputs from PTI



