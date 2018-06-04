Pak Again Targets Border Outposts In Jammu's Akhnoor

A Border Security Force officer said the limited firing targeted four border outposts in Akhnoor sector. The officer added there was no report of firing after 0215 hours.
The BSF officer said there was calm after the firing, but the situation continues to be tense.
On Sunday, two BSF personnel were killed as Pakistani Rangers targeted Indian posts along the International Border in Jammu with mortars and firing. The unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Pakistan came nearly a week after DGMOs of both countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit".
The heavy firing and mortar shelling from across the border in Pragwal area of Akhnoor and nearby Kanachak and Khour sectors also left 10 persons, including a policeman and a woman injured, and forced people to abandon their homes and rush for safer places.
"Pakistan side resorted to unprovoked firing by targeting forward duty points at International Border (IB) in Pragwal around 0115 hours, causing critical injuries to Assistant Sub-inspector SN Yadav (48) and constable VK Pandey," a senior BSF officer told news agency PTI.
CommentsChief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that the DGMOs of India and Pakistan should hold dialogue again and stop the bloodshed.
