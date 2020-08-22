Pak Admits Dawood Ibrahim Address As Karachi, Imposes Financial Sanctions

Dawood Ibrahim emerged as India's most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted men, lives in Karachi, the Pakistani government said on Saturday, after years of denying that it shelters the underworld don blamed for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts along with other terrorists.

Pakistan's admission came in a list of 88 banned terror groups disclosed as part of its efforts to wriggle out of tough financial sanctions for helping terrorists.

The country said it had imposed tough financial sanctions on the terror groups and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistani government issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits such as 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Harfiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Dawood Ibrahim, who heads a vast and multifaceted illegal business empire, emerged as India's most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

According to Pakistani authorities, his address is "White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton" in Karachi, Pakistan.