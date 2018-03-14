Pak Has To Create Conducive Atmosphere For Talks: Government The onus is on Pakistan to create a conductive atmosphere for dialogue between the two countries, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said.

Share EMAIL PRINT India said it will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism New Delhi: India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism, and any meaningful dialogue with Pakistan can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, the government told the Lok Sabha today





The onus is on Pakistan to create a conductive atmosphere for dialogue between the two countries, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said.



"It has been made clear to Pakistan that government seeks to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully.



"However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. Onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," he said in a written reply to a query.



Mr Ahir said Pakistan has been asked to abide by its commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used against India in any manner, to respect the sanctity of the International Boundary and Line of Control and to adhere to the 2003 understanding on ceasefire along the International Boundary and the Line of Control in order to maintain peace and tranquility.



"The government has through established channels of communication such as DGMOs, meetings of border guarding forces as well as diplomatic channels, lodged strong protests against continued support to cross-border terrorism against India by Pakistan, including by providing cover fire in support of cross-border infiltration of terrorists," he said.



The minister said the government has deplored the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani forces resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives. It has been conveyed to Pakistan that such acts of targeting civilian population by Pakistan forces are against all established humanitarian norms and practices.



India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism, and any meaningful dialogue with Pakistan can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror and violence, the government told the Lok Sabha todayThe onus is on Pakistan to create a conductive atmosphere for dialogue between the two countries, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said."It has been made clear to Pakistan that government seeks to have normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully."However, any meaningful dialogue can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. Onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism," he said in a written reply to a query.Mr Ahir said Pakistan has been asked to abide by its commitment not to allow any territory under its control to be used against India in any manner, to respect the sanctity of the International Boundary and Line of Control and to adhere to the 2003 understanding on ceasefire along the International Boundary and the Line of Control in order to maintain peace and tranquility. "The government has through established channels of communication such as DGMOs, meetings of border guarding forces as well as diplomatic channels, lodged strong protests against continued support to cross-border terrorism against India by Pakistan, including by providing cover fire in support of cross-border infiltration of terrorists," he said.The minister said the government has deplored the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani forces resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives. It has been conveyed to Pakistan that such acts of targeting civilian population by Pakistan forces are against all established humanitarian norms and practices.