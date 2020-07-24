Nearly 60% Rise In Pak Ceasefire Violations In J&K In 2020: Top Cop Dilbag Singh

The number of terrorists has gone down in the Union Territory, Dilbag Singh said (File)

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said that ceasefire violations committed by Pakistan in the Union Territory have increased by 50-60 per cent as compared to last year.

"There was an increase of 70 per cent in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last year, there is an increase of 50-60 per cent. Pakistan and its agencies aim to send more terrorists while they violate ceasefire," Mr Singh told reporters.

He, however, contended that the number of terrorists has reduced in the area and that the police force is committed to reducing it even further.

"The number of terrorists has gone down and we are committed to reducing the numbers further. The border grid has strengthened from earlier times and working better than before due to which cases of infiltration have reduced. One of our police officers lost his life in Anantnag but we have to continually engage in the battle against terrorism," Mr Singh added.

Earlier on July 13, the DGP had informed that two terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed by the security forces in an encounter at Anantnag.

"Both terrorists were killed in the Anantnag encounter. They belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed. As per preliminary identification, one was a local terrorist and another was Pakistani. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered," he had said.