"3,337 People Flown Out Of Srinagar In 6 Hours": Aviation Minister

In the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued strict instructions to all airline operators not to hike airfares. The attack, which unfolded at 3 PM on Tuesday, resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

"We are constantly making efforts to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar," said Mr Naidu. "Strict instructions were given to airline companies to avoid any fare surges. Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels."

The minister's directive comes amid concern over steep airfares that followed Tuesday's attack. Ticket prices to major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai jumped dramatically, in some cases exceeding Rs 20,000. Online portals of airline operators were showing sold-out statuses or displaying limited availability at steep prices.

Mr Naidu confirmed that to facilitate the return of stranded tourists, additional flight operations have been deployed. Initially, four extra flights-two each to Delhi and Mumbai-were arranged by the ministry. On Wednesday, three more flights to Delhi were added to the schedule: IndiGo 6E 3203 (departing at 17:00, arriving at 18:00), IndiGo 6E 3103 (departing at 18:00, arriving at 19:30), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to leave at 22:30.

Mr Naidu said that cancellation and rescheduling fees have been waived by all airlines operating out of Srinagar. "This is a time for solidarity," he stated. "We stand with every citizen and will ensure all support needed."

At Srinagar Airport, facilities have been expanded to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic. Between 6 am and noon on Wednesday, the airport handled 20 departures with a total of 3,337 passengers, Mr Naidu said. Food and water are being distributed, and an additional tent has been erected outside the terminal to provide cover for waiting passengers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory on Wednesday urging all commercial airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, to increase flight frequency from Srinagar and waive penalties on booking changes. The advisory cited "unexpected demand from tourists" and emphasised the need for "uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India."

"The airlines are also requested to provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time," the DGCA added.