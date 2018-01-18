'Padmaavat Shouldn't Run': Karni Sena Vandalises Theatre, Defies Court

Karni Sena, the fringe group that has been at the forefront of protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Padmavaat, has refused to back down after the Supreme Court told states that they could not ban the movie on grounds of risk to public order. Karni Sena leader, Lokendra Singh, asked social organisations across the country to make sure the movie is not shown in cinema halls.
Highlights
- Karni Sena activists targeted a cinema hall in Bihar
- Supreme Court removed the ban on "Padmaavat" earlier today
- Karni Sena commands influence on the Rajput vote-bank
"I appeal to social organisations in the entire country: Padmavati nahi chalni chahiye. Film hall par janata curfew laga de (The movie should not run. Public should enforce a curfew at cinema halls), Mr Singh declared soon after the Supreme Court ticked off four state governments ruled by the BJP for refusing to screen the film.
Soon enough, news came from Bihar that Karni Sena activists had targeted a cinema hall.
About a dozen activists in the state's Muzaffarpur district reached a local cinema hall and went on a rampage. The district administration insisted that the men did not cause much damage. But the fringe group had delivered the message.
The movie - which has Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh, Shahid Kapoor in the leading roles - has been beset by trouble since the shooting started. Its sets have been vandalised twice - in Rajasthan's Jaipur and Maharashtra's Kolhapur.
After the Central Board of Film Certification cleared the movie with some changes including its name - it was initially called Padmavati - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments - barred cinema halls from screening the 190-crore film before its release.