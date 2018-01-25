Padma Awards LIVE Updates: M S Dhoni, Pankaj Advani Get Padma Bhushan

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. (File photo)

Here are the highlights of the Padma awards:



23:38 (IST) Music composer Ilaiyaraaja conferred country's second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan.

23:32 (IST) Vijayalakshmi Navneethakrishnan, a Tamil folk-art exponent, dedicated her life towards the collection, documentation and preservation of Tamil folk and tribal music, conferred Padma Shri award.

23:27 (IST) Music director Ilaiyaraaja, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ideologue P Parameswaran among the 85 personalities named for the 2018 Padma Awards by the Home Ministry.

The government today announced Padma awards for personalities with outstanding achievements in their respective fields. The list also includes the unsung heroes who have served the poor, set up free schools and popularised tribal arts globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Padma Shri awards for one individual from each ASEAN country in an "unprecedented and symbolic gesture of India ASEAN bonding".