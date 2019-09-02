No Bail For P Chidambaram Yet, CBI Custody Extended By Delhi Court

P Chidambaram's lawyer Kapil Sibal argued strongly to keep him out of Tihar jail. (PTI)

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram did not get interim bail today as a Delhi court granted the CBI one more day of custody. But Mr Chidambaram avoided the possibility of going to Delhi's Tihar Jail as the Supreme Court extended his CBI custody till Thursday.

The CBI court will decide tomorrow on whether to grant him bail. The CBI's lawyer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that he must get mrore time to oppose bail. "The personal liberty of a common man, a rickshaw driver is not less than Chidambaram. Procedure has to be followed," Mr Mehta said.

Earlier in the Supreme Court, his lawyer Kapil Sibal argued strongly to keep him out of Tihar jail.

Mr Chidambaram is 74 and should be protected, argued Mr Sibal for his senior Congress colleague, who has spent 11 days in CBI custody since his arrest on August 21.

"There must be some protection to Chidambaram. He is 74 years old. Let him be put under house arrest and not sent to Tihar Jail," Mr Sibal appealed to the Supreme Court.

In CBI custody, Mr Chidambaram has been put up in a "suite" at the guest-house floor of the agency's headquarters in Delhi. If he is sent to judicial custody, then he will be taken to the Tihar, Asia's largest prison facility.

The top court said the former Finance Minister, arrested by the CBI in a corruption case, should apply for regular bail before the competent court.

"You can't humiliate people like this,"Mr Sibal argued, wondering what would happen if the trial court rejected the request and sent him to jail.

The court said house arrest was an option only for political prisoners. The judges, R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, also questioned why Mr Chidambaram was not making the request before the special CBI court, which has to decide on his custody.

The CBI, which is investigating allegations against Mr Chidambaram in the INX Media case, said it was the special CBI court which has to decide on where the Congress leader should be held. The agency insisted that he should be granted no protection.

The top court finally ordered three more days of CBI custody and decided to take up Mr Chidambaram's case on Thursday.

Mr Chidambaram has the option of requesting interim bail from the CBI court. Even if it is rejected, he will be in CBI custody till Thursday.

Mr Chidambaram is accused by the CBI of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role.

Mr Chidambaram and his son were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case, reportedly revealed details of her meeting with the Chidambarams.

