'Bluff, Bluster Lost,' P Chidambaram Taunts BJP After Delhi Poll Results

P Chidambaram said Delhi has defeated the polarising party (File)

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday taunted the BJP over its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections saying Aam Aadmi Party won and the "bluff and bluster" lost. He said the people of Delhi have defeated the polarising and divisive agenda of the saffron party.

In a tweet, Mr Chidambaram said, "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP."

"I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022," he said.

Mr Chidambaram was referring to polarisation in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls following the passage of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Last month, there were three incidents of firing near the anti-CAA protest site in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia University area, in which a student was injured.

The February 8 polling in Delhi saw 62.59 per cent turnout.

As per the latest trends, the AAP is set to retain power in Delhi as it is leading in over 62 seats, while the BJP was leading in eight. The Congress, on the other hand, once again has drawn a blank in the city, which it ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013.