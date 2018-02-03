P Chidambaram Should Not Be Taken Seriously: JP Nadda On 'Big Jumla' Jibe

The Congress leader on Thursday found holes in the Union government's budgetary promises on providing insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor families.
On Friday, the former finance minister again took a dig at the programme, saying a scheme without money was like "flying a kite without a string".
"I think Mr Chidambaram should not be taken seriously," Mr Nadda told reporters. He said this was a "historic and revolutionary" step.
"This is the first time in history that any government has shown such a courage. I would want that you praise it. We stand committed to it (implementing the scheme)," Mr Nadda said.
Touted to be the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme, the scheme is aimed at benefiting 10 crore poor families by providing coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.
Mr Chidambaram on Thursday said that the promise of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary healthcare was a "big jumla". "The target group is 10 crore families. There is, as yet, no scheme," he had said.
"Is the FM serious?" Mr Chidambaram had asked.