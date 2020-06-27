'BJP Speaking In Semi-Truths': P Chidambaram On Chinese Funds Allegations

BJP President JP Nadda is speaking in semi-truths, said P Chidambaram.

Congress leader P Chidambaram has hit out at BJP President JP Nadda this over allegations of impropriety in the transfer of Rs 20 lakh from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) in 2005, during the Congress-led Manmohan Singh government.

Accusing the BJP of asking "frivolous questions", Mr Chidambaram said he would then pose one of his own and asked: "Suppose RGF returns Rs 20 lakh, will PM Modi assure the country that China will clear its encroachment and restore status quo?"

"Anybody with common sense knows think tanks function on basis of grants and endowments. As long as the foundation is compliant with FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) and has submitted audited accounts, which the government has accepted, it is the end of the matter," Mr Chidambaram told NDTV.

This morning Mr Chidambaram also hit out at BJP President JP Nadda, accusing him of speaking in "semi-truths".

The former Finance Minister reminded the BJP chief that the sum in question had been used for "tsunami relief work in the Andaman and Nicobar" and urged him to "come to terms with reality" and focus on answering questions over "Chinese incursions into Indian territory".

"BJP President JP Nadda is speaking in semi-truths. Why is the BJP hiding the fact that 20 million rupees received by the RGF (Rajiv Gandhi Foundation) from the PM National Relief Fund in 2005 were for tsunami relief work in Andaman and Nicobar?" P Chidambaram asked in a series of tweets.

"(and) what does the grant of RGF 15 years ago have to do with infiltration of Indian territory in 2020 under the supervision of the Modi government?" he continued, referring to Chinese incursions into eastern Ladakh this month.

On Friday the BJP followed up its sensational claim, from a day before, that the Chinese embassy in India was funding the Congress via donations to the RGF.

Mr Nadda released papers that, he said, showed that during the Manmohan Singh era, money from PM's Relief Fund had been diverted to the RGF. "Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency," Mr Nadda lashed out.

Sonia Gandhi is chief of the foundation and the board includes Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mr Chidambaram and Manmohan Singh.

This particular episode of an ongoing verbal spat between the Congress and the BJP started two days ago, with the BJP counter-attacking as the Congress hammered them with questions about the violence in Ladakh on June 15 and the India-China border stand-off.

The BJP also targeted the Gandhi family last week for "a secret pact" after photos showed Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi meeting Chinese embassy officials in 2008.

The Congress has hit back at these allegations and called them a diversionary tactic. The party said the donation being referred to had been received and recorded in a transparent manner and all details were on the website.

The party also pointed out that pro-government foundations, like the Vivekanand Foundation, had also received donations from different sources and that did not imply they were anti-national.