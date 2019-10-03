P Chidambaram Requests Bail, Told Chief Justice Will Decide On Hearing

INX Media case: P Chidambaram has been in Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram was today told by the Supreme Court that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will decide on the hearing of his petition for bail in the INX Media case.

The jailed Congress leader approached the top court after he was denied bail by the Delhi High Court on Monday. The court had said that he might influence witnesses if released.

Mr Chidambaram, 74, has been in Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5, after the Central Bureau of Investigation finished questioning him in the case. He was arrested on August 21.

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, representing Mr Chidambaram, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by justice NV Ramana.

The three-judge bench said Mr Chidambaram's request would be sent to Chief Justice Gogoi for taking a call on listing of the matter.

While the CBI is investigating corruption allegations against the Congress leader, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is inquiring into money laundering allegations in the case.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs. 305 crore to INX Media in 2007, when he was the country's Finance Minister. His son Karti Chidambaram is accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the deal.

The Delhi High Court had said on Monday that there is no chance of Mr Chidambaram tampering evidence. "But since the investigation is at an advanced stage and Chidambaram being an influential person, the possibility of influencing witnesses could not be ruled out," the court had said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.