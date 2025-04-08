Advertisement
P Chidambaram Faints Due To Heat At Congress' Ahmedabad Meeting

In a video, several Congress members were seen carrying P Chidambaram, taking him to an ambulance.

Read Time: 2 mins
P Chidambaram Faints Due To Heat At Congress' Ahmedabad Meeting
P Chidambaram was seen being rushed to an ambulance by Congress members.
Ahmedabad:

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram fell unconscious, apparently due to heat in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. In a video, several Congress members were seen carrying Mr Chidambaram, taking him to an ambulance.

Replying to the video posted by news agency ANI, Congress MP and P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram informed, "My father is fine and is being examined by doctors."

P Chidambaram is among the top Congress leaders who are attending a convention on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad.

The location of the resolution -the banks of Sabarmati- was symbolic. It was from here that Mahatama Gandhi launched the 'Salt March'.

The Congress has named the Ahmedabad session 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan and Sangharsh (Path of Justice: Resolve, Commitment and Struggle)'.

At an extended Congress Working Committee meeting today, the party passed a resolution to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said it is determined to emulate the resoluteness of the 'Iron Man of India' by fighting the frenzy of religious polarisation.

More than 1,700 Congress members are expected to attend the main conclave on April 9.

