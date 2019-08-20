P Chidambaram Denied Anticipatory Bail, Probe Agencies Visit Home: 10 Points

P Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing (File)

New Delhi: Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail was turned down today by the Delhi High Court, opening up the possibility of his arrest in the INX Media case. Investigators say he facilitated a mammoth foreign funding for the television company in 2007, at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram, who accepted kickbacks. The court said prima facie, there's evidence that the former minister is the "kingpin" and blocking the investigative agencies will send a "wrong message". The agencies probing the case - the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate- visited the senior Congress leader's South Delhi home this evening but left soon as he was not in. Mr Chidambaram has denied any wrongdoing.