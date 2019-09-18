P Chidambaram A Strong Man, In Good Spirits, Says Son Karti

P Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram today said his father P Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail, is a "strong man" and is in "very good spirits".

"He is a very strong man, one who is being investigated, but one should realise there is no case and trial, no chargesheet as yet. He is being subjected to a condition that perhaps one gets after verdict in a trial. This is not even a trial, it is pre-trial and this is only the investigation stage," he said.

Karti Chidambaram said that his father is observing what is happening in the county. "My father is in very good spirits. Today, he discussed the current political situation about Kashmir. He is keenly watching what is happening in the country and commenting on the current issues."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, 74, is facing investigation in cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. He is accused of facilitating in 2007, as the country's finance minister, a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company INX Media. Karti Chidambaram is also accused of receiving kickbacks for facilitating the process.

The Chidambarams were named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

P Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail till September 19.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.